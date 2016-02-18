How South Carolina's Primaries Became 'First In The South'

From the “white primaries” to “dirty tricks,” South Carolina politics have a long and complicated history. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with historian Vernon Burton and political scientist Gibbs Knotts about how those politics have shaped the state’s presidential primaries into one of the most influential contests in the country.

Guests

Vernon Burton , professor of history and sociology at Clemson University. He tweets @VernonBurton1.

, professor of history and sociology at Clemson University. He tweets @VernonBurton1. Gibbs Knotts, professor of political science at the College of Charleston. He tweets @GibbsKnotts.

