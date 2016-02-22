Debate Over Brexit Heats Up

Prime Minister David Cameron told the House of Commons today that the U.K. should stay in the European Union. But London Mayor Boris Johnson, a member of Cameron’s Conservative Party, has come out against staying in the E.U.

With the battle lines being drawn, the campaign is underway ahead of a public vote on the so-called “Brexit” or Britain leaving the E.U., on June 23. The BBC’s Rob Watson joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Rob Watson, U.K. political correspondent for BBC World Service. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

