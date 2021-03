Against the backdrop of Hollywood, season two of "Togetherness" on HBO and Judd Apatow's new Netflix series "Love," tell the stories of train wreck relationships that are just realistic enough for comedy. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NPR's Eric Deggans about the state of romantic comedy on TV.

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

