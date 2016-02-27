PETER SAGAL, HOST:

CALLIE: Hi.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, who's this?

CALLIE: This is Callie (ph).

SAGAL: Callie. OK Callie, where are you calling from? Say California, say California.

(LAUGHTER)

CALLIE: California, but it's really Chicago.

SAGAL: Oh, well...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thank you. Near California Street maybe, I don't know. What do you do there in our beautiful hometown of Chicago?

CALLIE: I'm a makeup artist in Chicago.

SAGAL: You're a makeup artist?

CALLIE: Yes.

SAGAL: Do you work in Chicago's fantastic theater scene, of which I am so proud?

CALLIE: No, I keep disappointing you. I'm sorry.

SAGAL: It's terrible. Callie, I think at this point, we'd just better accept each other for who we are...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And play our limerick game with no hard feelings, OK?

CALLIE: Let's do it.

SAGAL: All right. You, of course, are going to play our limerick game. Bill Kurtis is going to perform for you three news-related limericks. Complete 2 out of 3 of them, you'll win our prize - Carl Kasell's voice. You ready to play?

CALLIE: Yeah.

SAGAL: OK, here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: Lego keeps up with my fad, a bearded dude dressed up in plaid. A stroller and kids with fedoras as lids, it's their new hipster stay-at-home...

CALLIE: Dad?

SAGAL: Dad, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: Yes, Callie, very, very good.

SAGAL: Very good, Callie. Lego want its toys - you know Lego, the toys - wants their toys to better reflect modern life. They've created a new figure called the stay-at-home dad. He comes with a baby, a stroller, an assorted tiny, tiny, tiny little miniature Lego bricks for him to step on and scream.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a very accurate set. The mother who comes with it has a bottle to hand to the father to feed the baby. And she goes off to work in her professional-looking outfit.

FAITH SALIE: Is there a Lego breast pump?

SAGAL: There is probably.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So she's working, he's at home. I guess we know whose pants snap into the torso in that family.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, Callie, that was very good. He was your next limerick.

KURTIS: With my face to the screen, I'm a numb clone. All my texting and swiping makes thumbs groan. Which providers sell plans for a string and two cans? I will downgrade and get me a dumb...

CALLIE: Phone?

SAGAL: Yes, phone.

KURTIS: Phone...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: ...How about that?

SAGAL: People exhausted by the constant flow of information coming out of our smartphones are now going back to more basic phones. It's the 21st-century equivalent of quitting your job and joining a commune, except you can still bathe regularly. For example, one company called Light Phone - it makes a simple handset, doesn't do anything but make and receive calls. You pay for that. For an extra hundred bucks, you can get a cord that goes right into the wall.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Do you remember when you had to use to uncurl the phone cords?

SAGAL: Oh, yeah, that was a big deal.

SALIE: Yes, I spent a lot of time doing that.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: What are you guys talking about? I still have phone cords.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Is your phone one of those you have to pick up one part, hold to your mouth and the other part you hold to your ear like that?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Calling Western Union, I need to send a telegram.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right...

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: All right.

SAGAL: Here, Callie, is your last limerick.

KURTIS: For millennials, time is ethereal, so our food choices are cafeterial (ph). See, the effort it takes pouring milk on some flakes is just too much work making...

CALLIE: Cereal.

SAGAL: Cereal.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: Cereal, Callie, 3 and 0.

SAGAL: We give millennials such a hard time. But as it turns out, they really are monsters. According to a survey of young adults that came out this week, millennials - people in their 20s - do not want cereal for breakfast because it is too much work.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You've got the bowl; you have to put in the cereal. You have to add milk. Oh, my God. You're too exhausted to eat at that point.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: General Mills has responded. They're very in touch with their consumer base. They've unveiled new Millennios cereal. It's just Cheerios, but it comes with a large mama bird who chews it up and regurgitates it directly into their mouth.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Callie do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She did perfect without any practice at all, 3 and 0.

SAGAL: Well done, Callie, thank you so much.

CALLIE: Thank you.

SAGAL: Thanks for playing.

POUNDSTONE: Bye, Kelly.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.