© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

8-Member Supreme Court May Alter Landmark Abortion Case

Published March 1, 2016 at 12:52 PM CST

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case that will put the legality of abortion back in the spotlight. The case challenges a Texas law that requires doctors performing the procedure to have admitting privileges at a local hospital and abortion clinics to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers.

With the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, the fate of the ruling may be altered, allowing for a 4-4 split. Emily Bazelon of Yale Law School and The New York Times Magazine joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the possible outcomes of the case.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.