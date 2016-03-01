8-Member Supreme Court May Alter Landmark Abortion Case

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case that will put the legality of abortion back in the spotlight. The case challenges a Texas law that requires doctors performing the procedure to have admitting privileges at a local hospital and abortion clinics to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers.

With the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, the fate of the ruling may be altered, allowing for a 4-4 split. Emily Bazelon of Yale Law School and The New York Times Magazine joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the possible outcomes of the case.

Guest

Emily Bazelon, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. At Yale Law School, she is a senior research scholar in law, a lecturer in law, and a fellow for creative writing and law. She tweets @emilybazelon.

