Oil prices have been rebounding this week from historic lows – but those lows have had a big impact on oil supplies in the U.S. There is such a glut of crude oil in the U.S. right now, that traders are running out of storage options, and they're turning to empty railcars. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about the implications.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.