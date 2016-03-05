Fresh Air Weekend: Louie Anderson; The Waco Brothers; Reconsidering Lovecraft

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic Louie Anderson Modeled His 'Baskets' Role After His Own Mom:Anderson delivers a standout comic performance as the mother of an embittered rodeo clown. He says, "I really loved playing this part for a big reason that my mom gets to come to life."

The Waco Brothers Mix Country And Punk On 'Going Down In History': The Waco Brothers recently released their first album of original material in more than a decade. Rock critic Ken Tucker says the music on Going Down in History is "urgent, precise and pointed."

'The Ballad Of Black Tom' Offers A Tribute To And Critique Of Lovecraft:Growing up, Victor LaValle loved reading the horror stories of H.P. Lovecraft. It wasn't until later that LaValle recognized the racism in Lovecraft's work and felt the need to respond.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

