Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Adam, for years, scientists have been looking for the female Viagra. Well, a little while ago, something purporting to be the female Viagra was put on the market. And after studying its benefits, we now know it provides its users on average how many, quote, "satisfying sexual encounters" per month?

(LAUGHTER)

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Oh, I know this one.

ADAM BURKE: Here's my question...

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Two questions - does it require someone else to be there, and how big is this pill?

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: It's a valid point.

SAGAL: Perhaps...

GOLDTHWAIT: Does this pill cuddle?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So as you know, Viagra, invented some years ago, has been a huge best-seller because it gets men, as you know, ready, willing and able.

BURKE: As I know - thanks. Thanks, Pete.

SAGAL: You're welcome. And according to careful studies of nearly 6,000 women who use this regularly, the effect of this pill was to arrange or create for them how many satisfying sexual experiences per month?

BURKE: Oh, like a frightening amount. Like...

SAGAL: Take a guess.

BURKE: Like debilitating.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Let's say - I have no idea - 15.

SAGAL: Lower.

BURKE: Is that...

SAGAL: Fewer, fewer, I should say.

BURKE: Yeah. I don't know, six?

SAGAL: Fewer.

BURKE: Really?

SAGAL: Yes.

BURKE: So, like, one?

SAGAL: Fewer.

BURKE: What?

GOLDTHWAIT: Zero.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: That's what I was going to - yeah.

BURKE: Wait, what is half of a satisfying sexual experience?

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

BURKE: Wow.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: One half of one satisfying sexual experience.

BURKE: Wait, yeah, one half of a satisfying sexual experience - that just describes most heterosexual couples.

SAGAL: Exactly.

GOLDTHWAIT: Yeah or when her husband comes home.

SAGAL: Yeah, pretty much. One half of one per month, every month. It's like a sex timeshare.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You have to get a roll in the hay, but first you have to sit through a 45-minute presentation.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SATISFACTION")

THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) I can't get no satisfaction. I can't get no satisfaction.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SATISFACTION")

THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) I can't get no satisfaction. I can't get no satisfaction.