Alabama Man To Plead Guilty To Stealing 750,000 Quarters

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Stephen Dennis worked for the Brinks security company. That means he handled money. And he may have thought that nobody would miss a few stray quarters. The Alabama man pleaded guilty to stealing quarters, 750,000 quarters.

That's like three quarters of a million quarters.

That is $187,000 in other words. It's not clear how he did this, though he had access to bags of quarters worth $50,000 each.