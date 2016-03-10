Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Washington

For the first time in nearly two decades, a Canadian prime minister is in Washington for an official visit. Newly-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was welcomed by President Obama, who will host a state dinner tonight. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the CBC’s David Common about the significance of the visit by Canada’s new prime minister.

Guest

David Common, host of the CBC program “World Report” in Toronto. He tweets @davidcommon.

