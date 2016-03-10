Is McDonald's Liable For Labor Violations At Franchise Stores?
A hearing begins today that looks at whether McDonald’s is responsible when operators of its franchise stores are accused of labor violations, like firing workers who participated in strikes calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Al Jazeera America’s Ali Velshi about why the case is being closely watched.
Guest
- Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America. He tweets @AliVelshi.
