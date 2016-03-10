© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is McDonald's Liable For Labor Violations At Franchise Stores?

Published March 10, 2016 at 12:33 PM CST

A hearing begins today that looks at whether McDonald’s is responsible when operators of its franchise stores are accused of labor violations, like firing workers who participated in strikes calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Al Jazeera America’s Ali Velshi about why the case is being closely watched.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.