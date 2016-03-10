Persistent Caller Complains About Reagan National Airport Noise

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations for persistence to an anonymous caller. Someone is upset about airplane noise from Reagan National, outside Washington. Last year, the airport authority received 8,700 noise complaints. What became clear is that most of the calls came from a single person. The Washington Post says this one unnamed person called 6,500 times, the equivalent of 18 complaints per day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.