Fresh Air Weekend: Sarah Paulson; 'Charlie Chan Hock Chye'; American Eugenics

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sarah Paulson Strives To 'Get It Right' As O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Marcia Clark: The actress set out to portray Clark in a "truthful way" in the new FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson."I read, watched and listened to any and everything I could get my hands on," Paulson says.

'Charlie Chan Hock Chye' Offers A Heartfelt Take On Aging, Art And History: John Powers reviews a new graphic novel that he describes as an astonishing work of imagination by the Singaporean writer and illustrator Sonny Liew. It's called The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye.

The Supreme Court Ruling That Led To 70,000 Forced Sterilizations:In the first half of the 20th century, American eugenicists used forced sterilization to "breed out" traits they considered undesirable. Adam Cohen tells the story in his new book, Imbeciles.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Sarah Paulson Strives To 'Get It Right' As O.J. Simpson Prosecutor

'Charlie Chan Hock Chye' Offers A Heartfelt Take On Aging, Art And History

The Supreme Court Ruling That Led To 70,000 Forced Sterilizations

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.