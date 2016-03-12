PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can - each correct answer now worth 2 points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Faith has 4, Mo has 2 and Paula has 1.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: How was that possible?

SAGAL: I think there was some poaching.

MO ROCCA: Yeah, there was some poaching.

POUNDSTONE: How did I even get the one?

FAITH SALIE: Josh Groban took it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, Paula, you're in third place. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question, fill in the blank. This week, an investigation said officers were justified in shooting one of the occupiers of a wildlife sanctuary in blank.

POUNDSTONE: Oregon?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, former first lady and anti-drug advocate blank passed away at the age of 94.

POUNDSTONE: Nancy Reagan.

SAGAL: Yes indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, Denver Broncos quarterback blank officially retired from the NFL.

POUNDSTONE: Peyton Manning.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a sign that Americans are beginning to think differently about their health, the world's largest McDonald's is being closed to make room for blank.

POUNDSTONE: A gravesite.

SAGAL: An even larger McDonald's.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, a Google-created artificial intelligence beat a world-champion player at blank.

POUNDSTONE: "Go?"

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following a drugstore robbery, police in Minneapolis posted a surveillance...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Photo of the robber and asked if anyone recognized his blank.

POUNDSTONE: If anybody recognized his - I don't know, on this show, I usually like to go with ferrets down his pants.

SAGAL: So close...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...If anybody recognized his butt-crack.

POUNDSTONE: Oh yeah.

SAGAL: That's what they had. They had a picture...

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: ...Of his butt-crack. Nobody has yet been able to positively ID the robber's half-moon. When they do arrest someone, that's going to be one police lineup you do not want to miss.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Paula do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Paula, you got four right. You have 8 more points, so you now have a total of 9 and the lead.

SAGAL: All right...

KURTIS: You lead everybody.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: OK, Mo, you are up next, fill in the blank. This week, former New York Mayor blank announced he would not be running for president after all.

ROCCA: Mike Bloomberg.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the Obama administration announced it would release data on the number of casualties caused by U.S. blank strikes.

ROCCA: Drones.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the EU and Turkey agreed to a proposal to stem the flow of blanks into Europe.

ROCCA: Migrants.

SAGAL: Or refugees.

ROCCA: Refugees.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, California's Senate voted to raise the legal smoking to blank.

ROCCA: Twenty-one.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A tense four-hour standoff between Ohio police and an armed 75-year-old man ended when the man blanked.

ROCCA: Dropped dead.

SAGAL: No, fell asleep.

ROCCA: Oh.

SAGAL: This week, former president blank announced he no longer needs cancer treatment.

ROCCA: President Jimmy Carter.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After she failed a drug test at the Australian Open, Nike suspended ties with Russian tennis star blank.

ROCCA: Oh, Maria Sharapova.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, an Australian beach town's attempt to put up a...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...shark-proof barrier was delayed by blank.

ROCCA: An Australian beach town's attempt to put up a shark-proof barrier was delayed by meddling kangaroos.

SAGAL: No, delayed by a shark attack.

ROCCA: Oh, darn it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The government of Albany, Australia, announced plans to build a shark-proof swimming enclosure at the city's most-popular beach. Unfortunately, the grand opening this week was delayed when a shark swam through the open enclosure. The city's mayor says the attack is proof that a shark wall is necessary and promises not only to finish that shark wall but that he will make the sharks pay for it.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, how did Mo do, Bill?

KURTIS: Mo's chasing Paula - six right, 12 more points, total of 14. Now he has the lead.

POUNDSTONE: There it is.

SAGAL: All right...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So how many then does Faith need to win and keep the trophy here in New York?

KURTIS: OK, five to tie, six to win.

SAGAL: All right, here we go, Faith. This is for the game. On Tuesday, Attorney General Loretta Lynch withdrew from consideration for the open blank seat.

SALIE: Supreme Court.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a former militant leaked the personal information of over 20,000 members of blank to the media.

SALIE: ISIS.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, China and South Korea tightened their sanctions against blank.

SALIE: North Korea.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Iran rejected claims that a recent missile test violated the blank deal it reached with the U.S.

SALIE: Oh, weapons.

SAGAL: Yeah, well, nuclear weapons...

SALIE: Nuclear weapon.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a newly-discovered species of spider in Australia was named blank.

SALIE: Scary.

SAGAL: No, it was named Brian - Brian the spider. Police in suburban Chicago pulled over a woman...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...After they noticed she was driving with blank.

POUNDSTONE: Oh.

SALIE: Oh.

SAGAL: Oh.

SALIE: Paula knows this. She was driving with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

SAGAL: No. She was driving...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...With a 15-foot tree standing upright in the grill of her car.

ROCCA: Oh, I saw that.

SALIE: What?

SAGAL: And it was very funny.

SAGAL: Yes, it was.

ROCCA: I mean, yeah...

SAGAL: According to the officer on duty, as a trained traffic cop, he could immediately tell that the driver was intoxicated by the way she answered his question about the fact she was driving around with a 15-foot tree stuck in her bumper.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill...

ROCCA: It was a pine tree, so the car smelled great.

SAGAL: Of course. Bill, did faith do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, she got four write, 8 more points, 12 total.

POUNDSTONE: Uh-oh.

KURTIS: The answer is no. She's second...

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: ...And Mo's the winner.

SAGAL: Thank goodness.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Now, in just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists what will be the big thing to come out of the U.S.-Canada summit meeting that happened in Washington this week.

