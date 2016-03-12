Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

SAGAL: ...What is going to come out of this historic U.S.-Canada meeting between Trudeau and our president, Barack Obama? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Justin Trudeau will agree to build an amazing wall that Canada will pay for to keep Trump supporters in and the rest of us out.

SAGAL: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: After the world's-longest game of "Hacky Sack," Barack and Justin will decide they're such a broey (ph) match that they'll get Brooklyn married - together they'll move to Greenpoint and open a wine bar.

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: You can only see the two small marks on Trudeau's neck if you look very closely. But Obama sucked the youthful blood from his body in order to have the strength to finish out his term.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone. Thanks to everyone at WNYC, New York City. Thanks to that Alice Bernstein and everyone at BAM. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

