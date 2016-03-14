Russia To Start Pulling Military Out Of Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to begin withdrawing from Syria tomorrow. The Russians have been conducting airstrikes in Syria since late last year, it said to help Syrian President Bashar Assad fight ISIS. But critics say Russia has really been targeting the rebel forces opposed to Assad. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen.

Michele Kelemen, diplomatic correspondent for NPR. She tweets @michelekelemen.

