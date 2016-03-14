© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Waffle House Has Its Own Record Label

Published March 14, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
The original Waffle House restaurant in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Now, it's a museum. (SAM WHITEHEAD/GPB)
The original Waffle House restaurant in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Now, it's a museum. (SAM WHITEHEAD/GPB)

For more than 60 years, Waffle House has been working to serve up diner fare around the clock at more than 1,800 restaurants in 25 states. But for the last 30 years or so, they’ve also been working on a more unusual project: producing songs. Sam Whitehead from Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting brings us this listen.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.