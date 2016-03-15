Doping Controversies Threaten Tennis And Other Sports
Tennis star Rafael Nadal says he’s going to sue the former French minister of health and sport, Roselyne Bachelot, who suggested he missed matches in 2012 because he failed a drug test. The comments follow the admission by another tennis star, Maria Sharapova, last week that she had indeed tested positive for a banned substance.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is meeting this week to discuss what do do about drug use by athletes. Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with BBC Sport correspondent Alex Capstick to gauge the breadth of the problem.
- Alex Capstick, BBC Sport news correspondent. He tweets @Cappo61.
