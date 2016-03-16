© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Central American Migrants Must Build Lives With Parents Who Are Strangers

Published March 16, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Mirta looks over at her son Daniel 15, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras during a recent Saturday night service at the Amor Viviente evangelical church in North Lauderdale. PATRICK FARRELL / MIAMI HERALD STAFF
Mirta looks over at her son Daniel 15, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras during a recent Saturday night service at the Amor Viviente evangelical church in North Lauderdale. PATRICK FARRELL / MIAMI HERALD STAFF

The discussion about child migrants from Central America usually focuses on the poverty and gang violence they’re escaping back in their homelands, as well as the horrors they confront on their journey to the U.S.

But what happens once they arrive in places like South Florida and are reunited with family? Often the hardest part is building new lives with parents they don’t know. Tim Padgett from Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami reports.

