What Tuesday's Results Mean For The Rest Of The Presidential Campaign

Published March 16, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Conffetti lies on chairs after Ohio Governor John Kasich spoke to supporters at Baldwin Wallace University after winning the Ohio Republican Primary Race Tuesday March 15, 2015 in Berea, Ohio.
Donald Trump’s victories in Florida, Illinois and North Carolina put him over the halfway mark in the delegate count he needs to win the Republican nomination. But John Kasich’s big win in Ohio keeps open the possibility of a contested convention.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Ron Elving about the nuts and bolts of what could happen on the Republican side, and whether Bernie Sanders still has a chance on the Democratic side.

