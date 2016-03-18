Appeals Court Refuses To Pay Lip Service To A Woman Suing A Lip Balm Maker

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the tale of a woman who said she was ripped off. Angela Ebner sued a maker of luxury lip balm, which cost $24 per tube. She said she was misled about the amount. She could only squeeze about three-fourths of the product out of the tube. An appeals court in San Francisco did not even pay lip-service to this claim. The court says the label did say how much is in the tube, and users can scrape the last of it out of the tube if needed. It's MORNING EDITION.