Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, how will Merrick Garland convince the Senate to confirm him? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He'll take a page from his namesake Judy Garland and try to help Republicans get a brain, a heart and some encourage.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: But when that fails, he'll just drop a house on them.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Marina Franklin.

MARINA FRANKLIN: He will tell them look under your seats, the keys for your new car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: I'm remembering that Lindsey Graham once said of Ted Cruz, if he was murdered on the Senate floor, nobody would try to stop it. He murders Ted Cruz on the Senate floor.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those things happen, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Curtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Marina Franklin and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.