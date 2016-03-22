© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Georgia Teen Honors Negro League Players

Published March 22, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Eagle scout candidate Gordon Smith, right, is congratulated by two of the Negro League baseball players, Ernest Fann, left, and Robert Scott, center, he helped honor with plaques at Luther Williams Field Saturday in Macon, Georgia. (Beau Cabell/Telegraph of Macon)
In Macon, Georgia, a teen is honoring players from the Negro League, which operated primarily from the 1920s through the 1950s. Leah Fleming from Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting has the story of Gordon Smith, a 15-year-old Eagle Scout and JV baseball player who discovered Negro League players from his hometown and secured their place in history.

