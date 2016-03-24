© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Science Of Changing Your Mind

Published March 24, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
(Keith Negley/NPR)
(Keith Negley/NPR)

NPR international correspondent Emily Harris, who is based in the Middle East, compiled a series on people who have changed their mind. She focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Harris speaks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the social science behind decision-making and a unique experiment she’s crowdsourcing.

