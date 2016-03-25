In Federal Prisons, Solitary Confinement Actually Means Sharing

A new joint investigation finds that more than 80 percent of federal inmates in so-called solitary confinement are actually forced to share a cell with another, often violent, inmate. Marshall Project reporter Christie Thompson and NPR’s Joe Shapiro speak to Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the conditions and the sometimes lethal repercussions.

Guests

Christie Thompson , staff writer for the Marshall Project. She tweets @cm_thompson3.

, staff writer for the Marshall Project. She tweets @cm_thompson3. Joe Shapiro, investigations correspondent for NPR News. He tweets @NPRJoeShapiro.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.