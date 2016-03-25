'Piano Man' Among 25 Recordings Added To The Library Of Congress

This week, the Library of Congress selected 25 new audio recordings to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. They range from songs and speeches to sports broadcasts. The new additions include “Piano Man” by Billy Joel, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and Metallica’s album “Master of Puppets.” Also added is George C. Marshall’s “Marshall Plan” speech from 1947 and a 1962 radio broadcast of the fourth quarter of the historic basketball game in which Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, shattering the NBA record.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with David Mao, acting librarian of Congress, about the National Recording Registry’s new selections.

To see what’s in the National Recording Registry and to nominate audio for next year, visit the Library of Congress website.

National Recording Registry Inductees

Here are a few standout songs from the 25 audio recordings selected by the Library of Congress:

Guest

David Mao, acting librarian of Congress.

