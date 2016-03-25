© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
SCOTUS Nominee Debate Spills Over Into Wisconsin Senate Race

Published March 25, 2016 at 11:52 AM CDT
Democrat Russ Feingold and Republican Ron Johnson in a senatorial debate on Oct. 22, 2010 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
The controversy over the nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court has spilled over into a Wisconsin U.S. Senate race.

Former Democratic Sen. Russell Feingold, who was defeated by current Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2010, is trying to get his old seat back. Like other Republicans, Johnson does not support hearings for Garland, but he’s trailing Feingold in the polls by a wide margin.

Marti Mikkelson reports from Here & Now contributor WUWM in Milwaukee.

