SCOTUS Nominee Debate Spills Over Into Wisconsin Senate Race

The controversy over the nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court has spilled over into a Wisconsin U.S. Senate race.

Former Democratic Sen. Russell Feingold, who was defeated by current Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2010, is trying to get his old seat back. Like other Republicans, Johnson does not support hearings for Garland, but he’s trailing Feingold in the polls by a wide margin.

