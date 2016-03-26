Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel - now that he has watched baseball in Cuba and danced the tango in Argentina, where will Obama go next? Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: He is going to fly in Air Force One over an outdoor Trump rally.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: Everybody looks up - what are you going to do? What are you going to do? Is he going to dip his wings? Is he going - is he going to write in the air? - goes on and on, nothing. He just flies on presidentially.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: And when everybody looks back at Trump, he has, in fact, wet his pants.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: He's going to enter the no-fly zone and bust the GOP convention in Cleveland.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: This is an easy one. He's going to hit Bogata, the best place for chilling in Romania.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Mr. Bill Curtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Roxanne Roberts and Like Burbank. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.