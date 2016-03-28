© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Inside The Beanie Baby Boom And Bust

Published March 28, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT

How did Beanie Babies go from $5 plush toys to collectibles valued at thousands and then worthless dust catchers? And how does the Beanie Baby story relate to other bubble markets? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Zac Bissonnette, author of “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble” in March, 2015. Today we revisit that conversation as the book comes out in paperback.

Guest

  • Zac Bissonnette, author of books including “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble.”

