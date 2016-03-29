Bees Drive Chicago's Jason Heyward Up A Wall

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A swarm of bees drove Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward absolutely up a wall Sunday. The Cubs' game against the Seattle Mariners was delayed for several minutes as Heyward tried to bat the bees away. He even climbed a wall to escape, but said after the game he'd been stung at least 10 times. The bees didn't stop Heyward from belting a honey of a homer in the bottom of the third inning. But the Mariners still stung the Cubs 12 to 9.