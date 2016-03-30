© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
German Politician Criticizes Migrant Policy And Terrorism Response

Published March 30, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Beatrix von Storch, member of the European Parliament, looks on following initial state election results on March 13, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. State elections taking place today in three German states: Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Baden-Wuerttemberg, are a crucial test-case for German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) Angela Merkel, who has come under increasing pressure over her liberal immigration policy towards migrants and refugees. The populist AfD, with campaign rhetoric aimed at Germans who are uneasy with so many newcomers, has solid polling numbers and will almost certainly win seats in all three state parliaments. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
Beatrix von Storch is a member of the European Parliament, and a member of Germany’s anti-immigration party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), which translates to Alternative for Germany.

Earlier this month, AfD picked up seats for the first time in the German parliament in three regions of the country. One of the party’s leaders, Frauke Petry, has suggested that police should be able to shoot migrants attempting to enter Germany illegally.

Von Storch discusses that controversial stance with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

