Should The West Accept Terrorist Attacks As The New Normal?

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Brussels this month, many people are wondering if these kinds of attacks are something we can stop, or whether they are just going to be a part of life now in many more parts of the world.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Cas Mudde, associate professor at the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, and researcher at the Center for Research on Extremism at the University of Oslo, about how the answers to those questions should affect our approach to terrorism.

