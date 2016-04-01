© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Reminder: Always Pick A Winner In March Madness Brackets

Published April 1, 2016 at 6:02 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations and condolences to James Kiki. He's a refugee from South Sudan. He filled out an NCAA basketball tournament bracket and is tied for first place in a Yahoo contest. But as we head into the Final Four weekend, a problem is apparent. He forgot to pick a winner for the final game. He was planning to pick Villanova to beat North Carolina. Having left that slot blank, though, he has no chance at the $50,000 prize. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.