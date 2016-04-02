Fresh Air Weekend: Ray Romano; Internet Etiquette; Baseball Injuries

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ray Romano Gets Deep, Dark And Angsty For Martin Scorsese's 'Vinyl': Ever since Everybody Loves Raymond, the actor says he's been trying to take on more dramatic roles. In the HBO drama Vinyl, he plays a record company executive who contemplates suicide.

When You Become The Person You Hate On The Internet:Author Sarah Hepola has complained for years about the random hatred of the Internet. Then, with one careless post, she became part of the problem.

Injuries Increase As Pitchers Throw Harder, Faster And Younger: In The Arm, baseball columnist Jeff Passan explains how competitive pressure on young players is making them more vulnerable.

