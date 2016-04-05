© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The People v. OJ Simpson' Ends Tonight, Amid Critical And Social Media Buzz

Published April 5, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Nathan Lane as F. Lee Bailey, Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochran, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson. (Ray Mickshaw/FX)
Nathan Lane as F. Lee Bailey, Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochran, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson. (Ray Mickshaw/FX)

“The People v. OJ Simpson” wraps up tonight. It was the first production of the new FX network anthology series, “American Crime Story.”

The drama has had viewers riveted, even though the case is over 20 years old and everyone knows the outcome. Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson speaks to NPR’s Eric Deggans about the show he calls “some of the best TV of the year.”

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.