Unfortunate Acronym Forces Law School Name Change

Good morning. I'm Renee Montaigne. The Supreme Court has been in the news over the contentious battle to fill Antonin Scalia's seat. This week that talk was all about a different decision - George Mason University's plan to rename their law school the Antonin Scalia School of Law. The school became the butt of jokes over its acronym, ASSOL. Say that out loud.

Not on the radio.

MONTAGNE: OK, well, nevermind. The name has been changed to the Antonin Scalia Law School. That's ASLS. It's MORNING EDITION.