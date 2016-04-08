© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Rick Scott, Hillary Clinton Reminded Of The Perils Of Social Media

Published April 8, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT

A video of Florida Governor Rick Scott getting lambasted in a Starbucks went viral this week. Hillary Clinton’s struggle swiping her Metrocard in the New York City subway made news almost instantly. And, yesterday, President Bill Clinton was confronted by Black Lives Matter activists at a campaign event. Videos of that exchange quickly made the rounds online.

To parse through these developments, Here & Nows Robin Young talks with Mike Barry, head of audience for the Guardian U.S., about how social media fuels and distracts politicians and political campaigns.

This Sept. 13, 1988 file photo shows Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Dukakis as he gets a free ride in one of General Dynamics' new M1-A-1 battle tanks at its land systems division in Sterling Heights, Mich. His rival George H.W. Bush used the image in a campaign ad.(Michael E. Samojeden/AP)
This Sept. 13, 1988 file photo shows Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Dukakis as he gets a free ride in one of General Dynamics' new M1-A-1 battle tanks at its land systems division in Sterling Heights, Mich. His rival George H.W. Bush used the image in a campaign ad.(Michael E. Samojeden/AP)