Rick Scott, Hillary Clinton Reminded Of The Perils Of Social Media

A video of Florida Governor Rick Scott getting lambasted in a Starbucks went viral this week. Hillary Clinton’s struggle swiping her Metrocard in the New York City subway made news almost instantly. And, yesterday, President Bill Clinton was confronted by Black Lives Matter activists at a campaign event. Videos of that exchange quickly made the rounds online.

To parse through these developments, Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Mike Barry, head of audience for the Guardian U.S., about how social media fuels and distracts politicians and political campaigns.

Mike Barry, head of audience at Guardian U.S. He tweets @MikeElliotBarry.

