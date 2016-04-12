© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Death Toll Rises In Flint Water Contamination Scandal

Published April 12, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Gov. Rick Snyder, (R-MI), looks at papers during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, about the Flint, Michigan water crisis, on Capitol Hill March 17, 2016 in Washington, DC. The committee is examining how lead ended up in the public drinking water in Flint, Michigan. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Gov. Rick Snyder, (R-MI), looks at papers during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, about the Flint, Michigan water crisis, on Capitol Hill March 17, 2016 in Washington, DC. The committee is examining how lead ended up in the public drinking water in Flint, Michigan. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Two more deaths have been added to the number associated with pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been plagued by tainted water. Meanwhile, calls for the resignation of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder continue. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to NPR’s Cheryl Corley and Michigan Radio’s Steve Carmody about the latest developments.

