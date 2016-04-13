Controversy Strikes Long Island Over A Donald Trump Event

A pastor in Patchogue, Long Island has asked the Suffolk County Republican Party to move a Donald Trump fundraiser scheduled for tomorrow. Trump is scheduled to speak at a nightclub on the same street where Ecuadorian immigrant Marcelo Lucero was killed in a 2008 hate crime. Lucero was beaten to death by seven white teenagers.

Lucero’s brother has called for the Trump event to be canceled and Reverend Dwight Lee Wolter of the Congregational Church of Patchogue wants it to be relocated. Wolter speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the controversy that has resulted from his request.

Dwight Lee Wolter, pastor of Congregational Church in Patchogue, N.Y.

