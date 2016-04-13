Tech Billionaire Sean Parker Puts $250 Million Into Cancer Research

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Sean Parker, of Napster and Facebook fame, announced today that he’s pouring $250 million into cancer research – specifically to explore immunotherapy treatment, which tries to get the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells.

Another key piece of Parker’s effort is getting several hundred scientists, who are normally in intense competition with one another, to join forces and share research.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Sharon Begley, senior science writer at the health and medicine publication STAT, about Parker’s new effort, and how it fits in with President Obama’s “cancer moonshot.”

Guest

Sharon Begley, senior science writer at STAT. She tweets @sxbegle.

