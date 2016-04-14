© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Behind The Furious Debate Over GMO Crops

Published April 14, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Genetically-engineered sugar beets covered 135 acres of publicly-owned open space land in Boulder County in 2015. (Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media)
Genetically-engineered sugar beets covered 135 acres of publicly-owned open space land in Boulder County in 2015. (Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media)

Genetically engineered crops, commonly called GMOs (genetically modified organisms), trigger lively discussions over the way they are created. For the farmers who grow them, many feel they are a wonder of technology. For those opposed, the plants represent everything they feel is wrong with modern agriculture. Luke Runyon of Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media explains what people are really arguing about.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.