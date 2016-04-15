© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Reporter Looks Back At Clinton's First Campaign

Published April 15, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Hillary Clinton campaigns in Big Moose Lake, in New York's Adirondack Mountains, in April 2000. (Photo credit: Photographer Ken Rimany, courtesy of John Sheehan and the Adirondack Council)
As the final weekend of campaigning in New York State approaches, the Democratic primary race is tightening. Hillary Clinton has now appeared on a ballot four times in New York, twice for a U.S. Senate seat and twice as a presidential candidate.

Reporter Brian Mann of Here & Now contributor North Country Public Radio explores what Clinton’s past campaigns might tell us about this year’s race. Sixteen years ago, Mann trekked along as the then-first lady stumped for votes in her first campaign, a historic bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

