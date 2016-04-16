PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

PETER MCGINNIS: Hi.

SAGAL: Hi, who's this?

MCGINNIS: This is Peter McGinnis...

SAGAL: Hey, Peter McGinnis.

MCGINNIS: ...From Manchester, N.H.

SAGAL: From Manchester?

MCGINNIS: You bet you.

SAGAL: Yeah. Oh, I can hear the accent. And what do you do there in Manchester?

MCGINNIS: Well, depending on the day and time, I'm a pharmacy tech, photographer, a voice actor and a percussionist with the Jazz Dogs.

SAGAL: Wow. You're like, a New Hampshire renaissance guy.

MCGINNIS: Kind of.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So when you do voiceover work, are you called in for your genuine New Hampshire accent?

MCGINNIS: I try to be. I offer it is one of my, you know, down east, yeah, yeah, yeah.

SAGAL: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, that's great.

MCGINNIS: Yeah, yeah.

SAGAL: Can you tell me that you can't get there from here?

MCGINNIS: You can't get there from here.

SAGAL: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, Peter, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read for you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly on two of the limericks, you'll be a big winner. You ready to play?

MCGINNIS: Absolutely.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: With kale leaves from farmer Snoop's plot, I think I'll like smoothies a lot. The sticky green juice makes me feel really loose. He has hybridized kale plants with...

MCGINNIS: Pot.

SAGAL: Pot, yes.

KURTIS: Pot it is.

SAGAL: Pot, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Brooklyn-based food lab Williamsburg Wonders has found a way to get people to take their marijuana. Combine it with delicious kale.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's called Kaleabis.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That shows they were not high enough when they named it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kaleabis is just like regular kale, so you'll still hate it. But now you won't remember why.

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: Wow, they really should - you know, really, this experiment isn't working. They really should illegalize kale.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Ban it. Kale and marijuana - it's so weird to combine something you like so much with something you hate. It's like having sex with your dentist.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: That's an oddly specific metaphor.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: It's my favorite past time or sport, but I'm not often asked to cavort. Try as I might, I'm prejudged by my height. I have far fewer flings 'cause I'm...

MCGINNIS: Short.

KURTIS: Yes.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Short is the answer.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: According to a new study from Chapman University, short heterosexual men and women tend to have fewer partners than people of average height. Now, this study cited a number of factors - the height preferences of women - they like taller men, short people's funny, short, little fingers.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But let's face it, it is a turnoff when your boyfriend has to ask for a boost when he wants to make out.

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: I believe half of that research you just quoted it directly from a Randy Newman song.

SAGAL: I think so.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: France has air, but their taste is quite futile. Don't cook pasta, France. Keep grooming poodles. Your vile carbonara will win no tiara. Your French themes have butchered our...

MCGINNIS: Noodles.

SAGAL: Yes, noodles.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good. France and Italy - it's an international scandal. They're battling over something seriously called Carbonaragate.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carbonaragate is a dispute over a French cooking site's recipe for, quote, "one-pot pasta carbonara." That's a classic Italian dish. Italians are so mad, some are even calling for their prime minister to intervene. You do not to mess with a country's beloved foods. We're talking like Italy is overreacting, right? But remember how mad we were when France made that McRib with propionic hydroxybenzoate instead of butylated hydroxyanisole?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's tradition.

BURBANK: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's kind of nice that it's a pasta recipe that's causing a fight between Italy and France. The last time they were on opposite sides of a fight it was over the question - are Nazis good?

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It's not like they put kale it. I mean...

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Peter do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Peter did great. He got them all right.

SAGAL: Well done, Peter.

(APPLAUSE)

MCGINNIS: Thank you so much.

SAGAL: That's really good. Thank you so much for playing.

MCGINNIS: OK. It was great. Thanks.

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)