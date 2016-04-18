After Nearly 3 Decades, Man Turns Himself In On TV Theft Charges

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For years Randy Iannacone was on the run sort of. Unbeknownst to him, there's been a warrant out for his arrest. He is charged with stealing a television from the Norwalk Jewish Center in Connecticut in 1989. Mr. Iannacone lives in Florida. He recently got a letter about the warrant and did what few men have the courage to do. He flew to Connecticut and turned himself in. He'll be arraigned tomorrow. No word on why it took 27 years for that letter to come or whether the television still works. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.