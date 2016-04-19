Bernie Sanders' New York Game Plan, And Beyond

Ahead of today’s New York’s primary, many polls showed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton comfortably ahead of her rival, Bernie Sanders. But Sanders, who has drawn big crowds at his New York rallies, says polls can be wrong. What is the outlook for Sanders in New York and beyond? NPR’s lead political editor Domenico Montenaro addresses that question in his conversation with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

Guest

Domenico Montanaro, lead editor for politics and digital audience at NPR. He tweets @DomenicoNPR.

