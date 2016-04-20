First Criminal Charges Filed Over Flint Water Contamination

Michigan’s attorney general filed felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday against three state and city environmental managers in connection with the lead contamination of the Flint water supply. The charges are the first to be filed in the ongoing state investigation into the contaminated water. A federal investigation is also ongoing. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Lindsey Smith, who covers the Flint crisis for contributor station Michigan Radio.

Guest

Lindsey Smith, reporter for Michigan Radio. She tweets @lzsmitty.

