Tension Marks President Obama's Meeting With Saudi King

Published April 20, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
US President Barack Obama (L) speaks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia at Erga Palace in Riyadh, on April 20, 2016. Obama arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit hoping to ease tensions with Riyadh and intensify the fight against jihadists. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama (L) speaks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia at Erga Palace in Riyadh, on April 20, 2016. Obama arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit hoping to ease tensions with Riyadh and intensify the fight against jihadists. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

President Obama met Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Riyadh today. The president’s final visit to the kingdom comes during a time of strained relations. The Saudis are concerned about the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran and the fight against ISIS. On President Obama’s agenda are questions about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Greg Myre of NPR about the issues involved in the talks.

