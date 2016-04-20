Tension Marks President Obama's Meeting With Saudi King

President Obama met Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Riyadh today. The president’s final visit to the kingdom comes during a time of strained relations. The Saudis are concerned about the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran and the fight against ISIS. On President Obama’s agenda are questions about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Greg Myre of NPR about the issues involved in the talks.

Guests

Greg Myre, digital editor for international news at NPR. He tweets @gregmyre1.

