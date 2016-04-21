Midwife Navigates Texas Flood Waters On Inflatable Swan

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro. Deadly floods hit much of Southern Texas this week, but one midwife found a creative way to carry on. Cathy Allen Rude was determined to get to a mother in labor. But her plan to use a kayak fell through. Luckily, she spotted a neighbor floating by on a giant, inflatable Swan. She caught a lift on the big, white bird and made it to the birth center on time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.