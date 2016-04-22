© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uber Settlement Keeps Drivers As Independent Contractors, Not Employees

Published April 22, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
A man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco, Dec. 16, 2014. (Eric Risberg/AP)
A man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco, Dec. 16, 2014. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Uber reached a settlement in class-action lawsuits in California and Massachusetts, allowing the company to continue to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

The settlement calls for Uber to pay as much as $100 million to about 385,000 drivers represented in the cases, but it allows the ride-hailing company to avoid having to pay minimum wage or contribute to workers’ Social Security.

The settlement could have broad implications for companies and workers in the sharing economy. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Mike Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly, about the deal.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.