College Football Players Overload Elevator, Get Stuck

Good morning, I'm Lourdes Garcia-Navarro. Eight big football players from the University of Southern California boarded an elevator on Friday night. And then...

ZACH BANNER: We're stuck on the elevator.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's linemen Zach Banner. They exceeded the weight limit by 700 pounds and were stuck for an hour, where they turned the whole thing into an original rap.

UNIDENTIFIED FOOTBALL PLAYERS: (Singing) This is the elevator rap.

